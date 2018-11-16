SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the panel investigating the Florida high school massacre (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

The attorney for a sheriff's deputy who was on campus during the Florida high school massacre has started a charity website to raise money for the man's legal defense.

Attorney Joseph DiRuzzo III started a GoFundMe page for now-retired Broward County sheriff's Deputy Scot Peterson in hopes of raising $150,000 "to defend him against any spurious claims of criminal liability."

DiRuzzo noted the GoFundMe page in a lawsuit filed this week to block Peterson from being forced to testify before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which is investigating the Feb. 14 shooting that left 17 dead. Many members of the commission have called Peterson "a coward" for not charging into the building with his handgun and confronting the shooter, who was armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

__

12:45 a.m.

A panel investigating Florida's high school massacre is to continue meeting Friday, expected to learn more about the medical response to the Feb. 14 attack that claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

The panel has been meeting periodically since April and has a Jan. 1 deadline to report its findings to Gov. Rick Scott on the shooting's causes and recommendations for avoiding any future school attacks.

On Friday, the commission also is expected to begin debating possible findings.

On Thursday, Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson — who was on campus at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the attack but didn't confront the shooter — declined to testify before the state commission. He has been criticized for not rushing to attempt to stop the shooter.