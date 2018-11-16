WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A prominent Holocaust researcher says he is suing a Polish organization for libel after it waged a public campaign last year accusing him of slandering Poland's good name for research exploring Polish violence against Jews during World War II.

Historian Jan Grabowski, of the University of Ottawa in Canada, told The Associated Press he brought a lawsuit on Thursday against the Polish League Against Defamation, an organization allied with Poland's conservative ruling party.

The league didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the case.

The league's work has been part of a broader effort under the Law and Justice party-led government to challenge research on Polish participation in the killing of Jews by Nazi Germany. Poland was under German occupation during World War II.