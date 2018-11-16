  1. Home
US industrial production grew modest 0.1 percent in October

By AP Economics Writer,Associated Press
2018/11/16 22:18
FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo United Auto Workers' assemblyman Charles Patterson installs trim on a 2018 Ford F-150 truck on the assembly l

FILE- In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo a United Auto Workers assemblyman installs seating in a 2018 Ford F-150 truck being assembled at the Ford Rou

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. industry expanded as a slower pace in October, with manufacturing growth offsetting declines in mining and utility production.

The Federal Reserve says that industrial production rose a modest 0.1 percent last month following a 0.2 percent advance in September and a sizable 0.8 percent advance in August.

The Fed says that recent hurricanes lowered production by a slight amount in both September and October.

Factory output was up 0.3 percent in October, matching the previous month despite a big drop in auto production.

The economy has been growing at a solid rate this year. But there are concerns that the strong dollar and rising trade tensions could hurt future export sales.