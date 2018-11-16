TAIPEI (CNA) -- Eight of Taiwan's allies have voiced support for Taiwan's participation in the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Friday.



The ministry said in a statement that Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Solomon Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and eSwatini have separately sent letters to Interpol Secretary-General Jurgen Stock asking the organization to arrange for Taiwan's participation as soon as possible.



It did not say when the letters were sent.



The moves came after Interpol rejected a request from Taiwan's Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) to attend as an observer at Interpol's 87th General Assembly, to be held Nov. 18-21 in Dubai.



CIB Commissioner Tsai Tsan-po (蔡蒼柏) sent a letter to Stock in September asking that the CIB be allowed to participate as an observer in Dubai and play a meaningful role in the organization's activities and operational mechanisms.



After Interpol declined the request, support for Taiwan's inclusion has emerged, including from the United States Department of State on Oct. 16 and the U.S. Department of Justice on Oct. 17.



The MOFA also urged Interpol to make pragmatic arrangements for Taiwan's participation as soon as possible to ensure there are no vulnerabilities in the global cooperation network combating cross-border crime.



The ministry said it will continue to work with the National Police Agency and related agencies to push for Taiwan's inclusion in Interpol.



Established in September 1923, Interpol is the world's largest international police organization, with 192 member countries. Taiwan was an Interpol member as the Republic of China until 1984, when it was replaced by the People's Republic of China.