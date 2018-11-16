ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Thousands of police officers are being deployed in Athens during protests planned for the Saturday anniversary of a 1973 student uprising that was bloodily suppressed by a military dictatorship.

Scuffles broke out on Friday as anti-government protesters prevented a delegation from Greece's governing Syriza party from laying a wreath at a memorial to the dead at the site of uprising, Athens Polytechnic complex. No injuries were reported.

The anniversary commemoration culminates Saturday with a march from the Polytechnic, to the embassy of the United States, which many Greeks accuse of aiding the 1967-74 military regime. These marches often degenerate into battles between far-left demonstrators and police.

About 5,000 police will monitor for Saturday's march.

The precise number of deaths in the uprising is unknown. Estimates range from 18-40.