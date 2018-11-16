DUNDALK, Ireland (AP) — Families and business owners near the Irish border that separates the United Kingdom from the rest of the EU are watching in apprehension as political chaos in London threatens to torpedo a Brexit deal that aims to avoid a return of customs checks and possible sectarian violence to the region.

The border between Britain's Northern Ireland the European Union's Republic of Ireland is currently unpoliced and invisible thanks to an EU rule that allows people and goods to travel freely. The main difficulty in the Brexit talks has been how to not disturb that liberty, which has helped to ensure peace since 1998.

Jim Deary, 95, can recall in detail the violence that plagued the region: "I'd be horrified, absolutely horrified if there was some sort of border."