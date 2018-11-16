WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic faces Marin Cilic at the ATP Finals. In the early match, Alexander Zverev plays John Isner. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-PROSECUTOR

GENEVA — A Swiss prosecutor who led a four-year corruption investigation into FIFA and international soccer officials is out of the job. Although federal prosecutor Olivier Thormann was cleared of possible misconduct in the FIFA investigation, he has left work, the office of Switzerland's attorney general said Friday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 380 words, photos.

OLY--BBO-TOKYO 2020-BASEBALL

NAGOYA, Japan — Coming off a strong showing against a team of Major League Baseball All-Stars, Japan manager Atsunori Inaba has every reason to be confident about his team's chances of winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 715 words, photos.

CAR--RALLY AUSTRALIA

COFFS HARBOUR, Australia — Thierry Neuville finished the sixth stage of Rally Australia on Friday without a rear left tire, damaging his chances of catching five-time defending champion Sebastien Ogier for the World Rally Championship title. SENT: 445 words, photos.

GLF--AUSTRALIAN OPEN

SYDNEY — Byeong Hun An was having a mediocre round at the Australian Open on Friday, at least until the 15th hole. The South Korean golfer's 7-iron on the par-3, 180-meter hole hit the green, bounced twice and rolled into the hole, taking him from a stroke behind the leaders to one in front. He finished the day in a tie for the lead after two rounds. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOCCER:

SOC--SPAIN-RENEWED DOUBTS

MADRID — The hype about Spain didn?t last very long. Disappointing performances in the UEFA Nations League have left the team under scrutiny after a promising start under coach Luis Enrique. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

SOC--AFRICAN QUALIFYING

Morocco can qualify for next year's African Cup of Nations if it beats tournament-host Cameroon on Friday and Malawi fails to beat Comoros on Saturday. Egypt and Tunisia have both already qualified but face each other in a North African derby that's still likely to be fierce. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2300 GMT.

SOC--AC MILAN-UEFA-FFP

MILAN — AC Milan is preparing for another hearing before UEFA's club finance panel next week. In July, the Court of Arbitration for Sport overturned a ban imposed on the seven-time European champions for overspending. SENT: 300 words, photos.

CRICKET:

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

KANDY, Sri Lanka — England put itself in a strong position Friday on the third day of the second test against Sri Lanka before play was suspended by bad light. The English reached 324-9 and lead by 278 runs. Play was stopped 43 minutes early, at 4:34 p.m., at Pallekele International Stadium. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-NEW ZEALAND

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — New Zealand collapsed to 153 all out against Pakistan's seam and spin on the opening day of the first test on Friday. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson scored 63 but the visitors — playing their first test in seven months — couldn't cope up with Pakistan's bowlers and were dismissed in the first two sessions. SENT: 420 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Rockets get back to .500, rout Warriors in Green's return. SENT: 450 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Point scores 3 PP goals in 1:31, Lightning top Penguins. SENT: 815 words, photos.

