For four years, the Pergamon Altar in the north wing of the Pergamon Museum on Berlin's Museum Island has not been open to visitors due to alterations. The reopening is not expected until 2024.

On November 17, the huge round picture by the artist Yadegar Aisis returns to the Museum Island. He has reworked it, making it more up-to-date and even bigger. The walk-in panorama was already on display in the Parade Court of the Pergamon Museum in 2011/12 and attracted 1.5 million visitors.

Under the name "Pergamon Museum. The Panorama" the exhibition conveys an overall impression of the ancient monumental complex on the coast of Asia Minor in today's Turkey, also thanks to 3D visualizations.

In the south wing of the Pergamon Museum activities continue as before. There as always you can admire attractions such as the Ischtar Gate, the Market Gate of Miletus and the Mschatta Façade. After the opening of the alternative site with the Pergamon Panorama, a common ticket is planned for both houses.

