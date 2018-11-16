BERN, Switzerland (AP) — A Swiss federal prosecutor has been cleared of possible misconduct in his work leading an investigation of FIFA, but will leave his job.

The office of Switzerland's attorney general says it agreed with Olivier Thormann "that the latter's employment contract will be terminated."

Thormann's suspension from duty heading the white-collar crime division was revealed last week, following a complaint filed in September. It was linked to his work heading an ongoing four-year investigation of corruption involving FIFA and international soccer officials.

The federal prosecution office says the suspension was "a precautionary measure" while a special investigator assessed the complaint.

The office says "criminal proceedings against ... Olivier Thormann have been abandoned in respect of all allegations."

___

