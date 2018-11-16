Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;87;77;A morning shower;87;77;WSW;8;75%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;95;75;Nice with some sun;89;78;NW;7;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;58;41;Partly sunny;58;42;NE;5;68%;14%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;66;54;A shower in the p.m.;63;52;SE;6;80%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;46;35;Mostly sunny;46;32;E;12;79%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;35;31;Showers of rain/snow;37;33;N;8;88%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;62;45;Cloudy;56;43;E;5;56%;39%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;24;9;Becoming cloudy;20;17;SW;8;78%;72%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;91;76;Partial sunshine;93;73;NNE;12;64%;81%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;56;52;Heavy rain;56;54;NNE;13;74%;94%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;69;54;A shower in the p.m.;70;56;NNW;6;64%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;71;54;Decreasing clouds;73;53;NW;4;78%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. showers;87;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;73;ESE;4;79%;70%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;79;64;Partly sunny;83;67;ESE;8;61%;42%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;95;79;Humid with some sun;94;79;SSW;5;66%;63%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;64;53;Spotty showers;62;51;NE;15;73%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;46;28;Partly sunny, chilly;48;28;SSW;4;38%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;52;35;Cooler with some sun;44;33;E;10;61%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Abundant sunshine;49;33;Mostly sunny;44;25;E;8;69%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;69;50;Mostly cloudy;68;50;SE;5;71%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorm;79;66;A t-storm in spots;76;65;ENE;10;77%;63%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;50;28;Partly sunny;44;26;NE;4;67%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;50;35;Mostly sunny;49;32;E;8;71%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;42;30;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;29;NE;10;58%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;52;30;Partly sunny;45;27;ENE;8;44%;36%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;71;64;Showers around;77;59;SSW;12;74%;60%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;65;A shower or two;88;64;WNW;5;38%;73%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;60;43;Mostly sunny;62;41;NW;6;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sunshine;74;59;Partial sunshine;78;57;ENE;6;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;71;57;Turning sunny;69;58;SSE;17;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;69;A shower or t-storm;80;68;ESE;3;72%;80%;6

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;88;73;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ESE;4;79%;74%;7

Chicago, United States;Chilly with some sun;41;34;A little snow;38;29;NNE;10;78%;69%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Periods of sun;87;75;Becoming cloudy;87;75;WSW;5;77%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;48;37;Mostly sunny;46;35;NNE;4;77%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;81;72;Mostly cloudy;80;72;NNE;11;75%;18%;3

Dallas, United States;Brilliant sunshine;70;46;Mostly sunny;69;46;SSW;8;64%;28%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;76;A morning shower;88;75;SE;9;84%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;77;57;Foggy in the morning;81;59;NW;5;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;28;Cloudy, much colder;31;18;NE;7;92%;75%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;88;70;Hazy sun;90;67;W;5;63%;12%;5

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;95;74;Downpours;90;73;NNE;5;68%;82%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;57;49;Partly sunny;54;44;ESE;13;85%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and delightful;67;37;Cloudy;62;37;WNW;5;30%;18%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;65;60;Periods of sun;65;58;ESE;13;86%;44%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;86;72;Cloudy with a shower;81;72;ESE;8;81%;68%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;87;61;Nice with some sun;86;63;ENE;6;34%;6%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;77;69;Some sun;79;71;ENE;11;76%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;49;42;Partly sunny;45;37;NNW;12;88%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;A shower or two;91;76;WNW;5;69%;80%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;82;71;Partly sunny;78;72;E;9;79%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and breezy;83;74;A shower or two;82;71;NE;17;70%;72%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds, nice;90;70;Clouds and sun, nice;87;70;SE;5;59%;16%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;75;47;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;NE;4;53%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;52;47;A morning shower;52;50;ENE;10;73%;60%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;A t-storm or two;93;77;NNE;6;73%;89%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;85;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;N;8;55%;7%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;Mostly cloudy, warm;90;65;NNW;7;21%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;69;33;Sunshine and nice;68;35;NNW;4;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;89;70;Hazy sun and warm;95;69;WNW;7;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;43;Sunny and pleasant;73;43;WSW;5;59%;20%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;88;61;Nice with sunshine;91;64;NNE;10;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;34;21;Chilly with some sun;33;18;NNW;5;44%;4%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;NE;6;64%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;73;A t-storm around;87;73;NNW;5;72%;64%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;91;71;Hazy sunshine;90;69;SSW;6;60%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;74;A t-storm in spots;93;76;E;4;73%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;61;41;A p.m. t-storm;60;40;ESE;7;50%;80%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;90;77;A morning shower;88;77;SSW;6;75%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;70;62;Turning sunny;70;62;S;9;73%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;67;57;Afternoon rain;64;55;SE;16;86%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;55;43;Low clouds breaking;52;42;E;10;74%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;75;52;Low clouds and fog;71;52;ESE;5;61%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;75;Partly sunny;86;75;WSW;6;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;61;50;Periods of sun;60;48;ENE;4;71%;39%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;87;82;Partly sunny, nice;89;81;WSW;6;64%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;N;6;74%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;75;Partial sunshine;92;77;E;7;60%;36%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;71;47;Mostly sunny;69;49;SSE;13;46%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;71;44;Partly sunny;72;48;SSE;4;36%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Not as warm;75;68;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;NE;10;58%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;37;15;Partly sunny;35;25;WNW;3;48%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;87;76;Some sun, pleasant;86;77;SSE;7;72%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;67;59;Warmer;79;59;SW;12;65%;27%;9

Montreal, Canada;A little snow, cold;29;25;Rain and snow shower;37;15;WNW;2;78%;56%;1

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;Mainly cloudy;36;30;W;9;72%;60%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;76;Hazy sunshine;95;78;NNE;8;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;Partly sunny;80;61;NE;9;54%;55%;11

New York, United States;Morning rain;46;36;Partly sunny;47;37;W;8;58%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;65;46;Mostly cloudy;66;49;E;7;59%;34%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning flurries;22;-6;A little p.m. snow;14;10;ESE;7;90%;76%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;64;53;Decreasing clouds;65;47;N;6;60%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;46;36;Periods of sun;42;33;N;3;82%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;30;27;Cloudy;35;10;WNW;11;79%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers and t-storms;85;79;Thunderstorm;85;77;SE;5;79%;97%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A p.m. t-storm;87;77;NW;7;81%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;88;76;Showers around;87;76;ENE;8;79%;80%;9

Paris, France;Low clouds;54;36;Low clouds breaking;49;34;E;9;69%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;95;66;Partly sunny, cooler;78;61;SW;11;64%;50%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;93;76;Partly sunny;91;77;SW;4;68%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;89;75;Partly sunny;90;75;SE;14;61%;29%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;91;71;A t-storm in spots;91;72;ESE;4;59%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;45;27;Partly sunny;43;23;E;6;57%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;52;22;Becoming cloudy;45;22;SW;4;53%;2%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Times of rain;68;55;Periods of rain;70;55;ESE;7;66%;95%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rather cloudy;69;53;Clouds and sun;69;56;SE;4;76%;67%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;85;77;A morning shower;87;77;SE;9;63%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;48;46;Very windy;50;46;SE;34;93%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;43;32;A shower in places;43;39;WNW;6;89%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;78;72;Mainly cloudy;81;71;ENE;7;69%;15%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;82;62;Mostly sunny, nice;79;58;NE;10;53%;22%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;65;41;Partly sunny;61;39;NE;5;58%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;45;44;A morning shower;46;40;NW;14;76%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;66;46;Partly sunny;61;47;WNW;5;52%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;78;66;A p.m. t-storm;81;67;ENE;8;70%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;83;77;A shower or two;85;77;ESE;11;72%;73%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;65;Partly sunny;78;65;N;8;79%;20%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;77;47;Partial sunshine;77;45;ENE;5;30%;11%;7

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun, nice;82;50;Sunshine and nice;77;49;SW;6;47%;19%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;85;73;A t-storm in spots;83;71;N;3;81%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;68;53;Periods of sun;65;56;SE;13;72%;74%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;55;41;Mostly sunny;53;35;NNE;6;63%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;56;30;Turning cloudy;53;26;NW;3;55%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;63;55;Rather cloudy;61;54;NE;11;53%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;90;81;A shower;92;80;SSE;8;74%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;44;26;Mostly cloudy, cold;38;28;E;8;67%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;85;75;A shower or two;86;75;E;13;70%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;49;39;Partly sunny;46;37;N;6;90%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;70;62;A shower or two;72;61;SE;14;69%;85%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;79;69;Humid with rain;77;71;E;9;76%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;47;43;Rain and drizzle;47;40;NNW;13;85%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;56;33;Some sun;56;31;SE;5;31%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;48;43;A little a.m. rain;53;34;NW;9;75%;76%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;54;47;Plenty of sunshine;63;47;NNE;7;40%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorms;70;60;Mostly cloudy;75;58;ENE;5;57%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;69;46;Mostly cloudy;61;41;ENE;5;41%;70%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;63;51;Partly sunny;67;51;NE;7;58%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;39;33;Cloudy, snow showers;39;23;NW;11;75%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;79;59;Not as warm;70;59;WSW;10;67%;92%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;70;54;Spotty showers;66;51;N;6;78%;90%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;28;5;Partly sunny, colder;19;-10;WNW;8;52%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;54;35;Brilliant sunshine;50;35;NNE;3;53%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;47;27;Partly sunny;43;25;ESE;4;64%;20%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;NNE;4;61%;54%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;39;23;Clouds and sun;36;29;W;4;78%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;40;23;Partly sunny, chilly;38;23;NNW;6;71%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Variable cloudiness;65;59;Inc. clouds;66;58;NNW;21;74%;46%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;95;74;Clouds and sun;92;74;WSW;4;72%;44%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;54;36;Showers around;52;31;E;2;72%;70%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather