Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, November 16, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or two;31;25;A morning shower;31;25;WSW;12;75%;73%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Nice with some sun;32;26;NW;12;55%;1%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Clearing;14;5;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;9;68%;14%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;19;12;A shower in the p.m.;17;11;SE;9;80%;66%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;8;2;Mostly sunny;8;0;E;19;79%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;Showers of rain/snow;3;1;N;12;88%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;17;7;Cloudy;13;6;E;9;56%;39%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;-4;-13;Becoming cloudy;-6;-9;SW;13;78%;72%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;33;25;Partial sunshine;34;23;NNE;19;64%;81%;12

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;13;11;Heavy rain;13;12;NNE;21;74%;94%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;20;12;A shower in the p.m.;21;13;NNW;10;64%;63%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;22;12;Decreasing clouds;23;12;NW;7;78%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy a.m. showers;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;ESE;6;79%;70%;3

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;12;61%;42%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;35;26;Humid with some sun;34;26;SSW;8;66%;63%;5

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;18;12;Spotty showers;17;11;NE;24;73%;84%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;8;-2;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;SSW;7;38%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sunshine;11;1;Cooler with some sun;7;1;E;16;61%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Abundant sunshine;9;1;Mostly sunny;6;-4;E;12;69%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;20;10;Mostly cloudy;20;10;SE;8;71%;63%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Thunderstorm;26;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;ENE;16;77%;63%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;10;-3;Partly sunny;7;-3;NE;6;67%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;10;1;Mostly sunny;9;0;E;13;71%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Spotty showers;5;-1;Mostly cloudy, cold;4;-2;NE;16;58%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partly sunny;7;-3;ENE;12;44%;36%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, cooler;21;18;Showers around;25;15;SSW;19;74%;60%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;30;18;A shower or two;31;18;WNW;8;38%;73%;11

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;16;6;Mostly sunny;16;5;NW;10;59%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Clouds and sunshine;24;15;Partial sunshine;25;14;ENE;10;42%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;21;14;Turning sunny;20;14;SSE;27;52%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;26;21;A shower or t-storm;26;20;ESE;5;72%;80%;6

Chennai, India;A morning t-storm;31;23;A t-storm in spots;32;23;ESE;7;79%;74%;7

Chicago, United States;Chilly with some sun;5;1;A little snow;3;-2;NNE;17;78%;69%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Periods of sun;30;24;Becoming cloudy;30;24;WSW;9;77%;75%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;9;3;Mostly sunny;8;1;NNE;7;77%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;22;Mostly cloudy;27;22;NNE;17;75%;18%;3

Dallas, United States;Brilliant sunshine;21;8;Mostly sunny;21;8;SSW;12;64%;28%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;SE;14;84%;78%;11

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;25;14;Foggy in the morning;27;15;NW;8;56%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;15;-2;Cloudy, much colder;-1;-8;NE;12;92%;75%;1

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and less humid;31;21;Hazy sun;32;19;W;9;63%;12%;5

Dili, East Timor;A heavy thunderstorm;35;23;Downpours;32;23;NNE;8;68%;82%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;14;9;Partly sunny;12;7;ESE;20;85%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and delightful;19;3;Cloudy;16;3;WNW;8;30%;18%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sunshine;18;16;Periods of sun;18;14;ESE;22;86%;44%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;30;22;Cloudy with a shower;27;22;ESE;13;81%;68%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;31;16;Nice with some sun;30;17;ENE;10;34%;6%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partial sunshine;25;20;Some sun;26;22;ENE;17;76%;44%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;9;5;Partly sunny;7;3;NNW;19;88%;3%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A shower or two;33;25;WNW;8;69%;80%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;21;Partly sunny;25;22;E;14;79%;44%;2

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy and breezy;28;23;A shower or two;28;22;NE;27;70%;72%;1

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds, nice;32;21;Clouds and sun, nice;31;21;SE;8;59%;16%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, nice;24;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;10;NE;7;53%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Spotty showers;11;8;A morning shower;11;10;ENE;16;73%;60%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny and hot;35;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;NNE;9;73%;89%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;N;13;55%;7%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;33;18;Mostly cloudy, warm;32;19;NNW;11;21%;27%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and nice;21;1;Sunshine and nice;20;2;NNW;6;25%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;21;Hazy sun and warm;35;20;WNW;12;33%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;6;Sunny and pleasant;23;6;WSW;8;59%;20%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Nice with sunshine;33;18;NNE;16;14%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-6;Chilly with some sun;0;-8;NNW;8;44%;4%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;32;25;NE;9;64%;65%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;31;23;A t-storm around;30;23;NNW;9;72%;64%;11

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;33;21;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SSW;9;60%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;25;E;6;73%;66%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;16;5;A p.m. t-storm;15;5;ESE;11;50%;80%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;32;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSW;10;75%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Turning sunny;21;17;S;15;73%;5%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;20;14;Afternoon rain;18;13;SE;25;86%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds breaking;13;6;Low clouds breaking;11;5;E;16;74%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Hazy sun;24;11;Low clouds and fog;22;11;ESE;8;61%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;30;24;WSW;10;70%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Periods of sun;16;9;ENE;6;71%;39%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;32;27;WSW;10;64%;44%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Overcast, a t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;N;9;74%;68%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;24;Partial sunshine;33;25;E;11;60%;36%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;21;9;Mostly sunny;21;9;SSE;20;46%;0%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, nice;21;7;Partly sunny;22;9;SSE;6;36%;3%;6

Miami, United States;Not as warm;24;20;Mostly sunny, nice;27;22;NE;15;58%;44%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;3;-10;Partly sunny;2;-4;WNW;5;48%;25%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with some sun;30;25;Some sun, pleasant;30;25;SSE;12;72%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, cooler;19;15;Warmer;26;15;SW;19;65%;27%;9

Montreal, Canada;A little snow, cold;-1;-4;Rain and snow shower;3;-10;WNW;4;78%;56%;1

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;2;-5;Mainly cloudy;2;-1;W;14;72%;60%;1

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;35;25;Hazy sunshine;35;25;NNE;12;37%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;Partly sunny;27;16;NE;15;54%;55%;11

New York, United States;Morning rain;8;2;Partly sunny;8;3;W;12;58%;4%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;18;8;Mostly cloudy;19;9;E;11;59%;34%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Morning flurries;-6;-21;A little p.m. snow;-10;-12;ESE;11;90%;76%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Becoming cloudy;18;12;Decreasing clouds;19;8;N;9;60%;7%;3

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;8;2;Periods of sun;5;0;N;5;82%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;-1;-3;Cloudy;2;-12;WNW;18;79%;27%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers and t-storms;30;26;Thunderstorm;29;25;SE;8;79%;97%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;11;81%;80%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;13;79%;80%;9

Paris, France;Low clouds;12;2;Low clouds breaking;10;1;E;14;69%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;Partly sunny, cooler;26;16;SW;18;64%;50%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SW;6;68%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny;32;24;SE;23;61%;29%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A t-storm in spots;33;22;ESE;7;59%;64%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;7;-3;Partly sunny;6;-5;E;10;57%;1%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Cooler;11;-5;Becoming cloudy;7;-5;SW;7;53%;2%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Times of rain;20;13;Periods of rain;21;13;ESE;12;66%;95%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Rather cloudy;21;11;Clouds and sun;21;13;SE;7;76%;67%;2

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;SE;15;63%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;9;8;Very windy;10;8;SE;54;93%;99%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;6;0;A shower in places;6;4;WNW;10;89%;77%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;25;22;Mainly cloudy;27;22;ENE;12;69%;15%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;NE;15;53%;22%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;18;5;Partly sunny;16;4;NE;8;58%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;7;6;A morning shower;8;5;NW;22;76%;58%;0

San Francisco, United States;Smoky with hazy sun;19;8;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;8;52%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;ENE;12;70%;80%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;29;25;ESE;17;72%;73%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;13;79%;20%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;Partial sunshine;25;7;ENE;9;30%;11%;7

Santiago, Chile;Periods of sun, nice;28;10;Sunshine and nice;25;9;SW;9;47%;19%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;22;N;5;81%;64%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;Periods of sun;18;13;SE;21;72%;74%;2

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;13;5;Mostly sunny;12;1;NNE;10;63%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;13;-1;Turning cloudy;12;-3;NW;5;55%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Rather cloudy;16;12;NE;18;53%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;32;27;A shower;33;27;SSE;12;74%;81%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rather cloudy;7;-3;Mostly cloudy, cold;3;-2;E;12;67%;44%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;24;A shower or two;30;24;E;21;70%;73%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;9;4;Partly sunny;8;3;N;9;90%;2%;1

Sydney, Australia;Decreasing clouds;21;16;A shower or two;22;16;SE;22;69%;85%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;26;21;Humid with rain;25;22;E;14;76%;89%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;8;6;Rain and drizzle;8;5;NNW;20;85%;81%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;13;0;Some sun;13;0;SE;8;31%;0%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and drizzle;9;6;A little a.m. rain;12;1;NW;15;75%;76%;1

Tehran, Iran;Rain and drizzle;12;9;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;NNE;11;40%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Thunderstorms;21;16;Mostly cloudy;24;15;ENE;9;57%;2%;4

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;21;8;Mostly cloudy;16;5;ENE;8;41%;70%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;19;11;NE;12;58%;30%;3

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;4;1;Cloudy, snow showers;4;-5;NW;18;75%;63%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;26;15;Not as warm;21;15;WSW;17;67%;92%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;21;12;Spotty showers;19;11;N;10;78%;90%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-2;-15;Partly sunny, colder;-7;-24;WNW;12;52%;31%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;12;2;Brilliant sunshine;10;2;NNE;4;53%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;8;-3;Partly sunny;6;-4;ESE;6;64%;20%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;NNE;6;61%;54%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;4;-5;Clouds and sun;2;-2;W;6;78%;60%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Cooler;5;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;3;-5;NNW;9;71%;0%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Variable cloudiness;18;15;Inc. clouds;19;15;NNW;34;74%;46%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;35;23;Clouds and sun;34;23;WSW;6;72%;44%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;12;2;Showers around;11;0;E;3;72%;70%;3

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather