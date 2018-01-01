TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As the clock ticks down to midnight to ring in 2019, Taipei 101 will not only present an even longer fireworks show and light display than last year, it will also include a series of parties that will run late into the night, announced Taipei Financial Center Corp. yesterday (Nov. 15).

The company said that this year's Taipei 101 New Year's Eve pyrotechnic display will last longer than last year, but it has not yet given the exact length, other than saying it will exceed five minutes.

This year's animated light show will play an even larger role, will be more synchronized with the pyrotechnics, and will feature nine themes. Like last year, which featured Taiwanese baseball star Chen Chin-Feng (陳金鋒), the light show will include the image of a famous person, the identity of whom will not be revealed until the show. This time around, the light display and music will have separate, award-winning teams in charge.

Last year's fireworks show lasted six minutes and was augmented by a light display consisting of 140,000 LED lights covering the tower's exterior, beginning at the 35th floor and going all the way up to the 90th.

In addition to the fireworks and light show, a "Jazz Night Lounge Party" will be held in Taipei 101 office center from 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 3 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019. A maximum of 1,010 guests will be able to not only enjoy the fireworks display, but also continue to party well into the night.

Of the 1,010 guests attending the party, 500 will be able to go up to the top of the viewing platform to enjoy the spectacular view of the fireworks from high above the city.

The size and length of the fireworks show has varied from year to year, with a 35 second display in 2005 to mark the grand opening of Taipei 101 and 288 second show in 2010-2011 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Republic of China.

Taipei 101 is run by the Taipei Financial Center Corp. (TFCC), of which the government holds a 44.35 percent stake.



Photo of last year's display. (Photo by Andy Ip Gia Thien)

Video from last year's fireworks display: