TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A young Taiwanese man was arrested in Vietnam for vandalizing property when police caught him in the act of spray painting a house in a neighborhood of Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of Nov. 14.

Police caught 28 year old graffiti artist Chang Yu Jui at 4 a.m. with a can of spray paint in hand, before he was arrested on Bui Vien Pedestrian Street.

Police seized 10 cans of spray paint in his possession, and also searched his phone which contained photographs of graffiti around the city which he is suspected of having painted.

The English news outlet Vietnam.net referred to the images on Chang's phone as “poor quality tags.”



Chang reportedly admitted to the crimes at the police station, and paid a fine of VND1.5 million (US$65). He has also agreed to help clean up the graffiti he is responsible for creating around the city, reports VN Express.



The man is reportedly a foreign resident in Vietnam. New sources indicate that a report of the incident has been forwarded to the Vietnamese Immigration Department.



In Taiwan, people who spray paint outside of specially designated areas or without a permit will face vandalism charges between NT$1,200 (US$38) and NT$6,000 (US$195) and are generally responsible for the graffiti's removal.