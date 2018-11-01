TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan’s envoy Morris Chang (張忠謀) will sit down for bilateral talks with United States Vice President Mike Pence at this weekend’s Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, an unprecedented move according to the Liberty Times.

Since opposition from China prevents Taiwan's leader from attending the annual APEC summit, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will be sending the 87-year-old founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to represent her at the November 17-18 event in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday it was still arranging for a meeting between Chang and Pence, and had no details to offer, the Liberty Times reported.

Leaving Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport with his wife Sophie Chang (張淑芬) Friday morning, the veteran businessman told reporters “I will do my best.”

Previous APEC summits saw talks between the Taiwan envoy and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2012 and with her successor John Kerry in 2016 and 2017, but never with any official as high as a vice president, the Liberty Times wrote.