TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese model and actress Lin Chiling (林志玲) is the only celebrity to be featured on Forbes Magazine’s list of 40 Asian “Heroes of Philanthropy” for 2018.

The two other Taiwanese citizens on the list were both businessmen, namely Asustek Computer CEO Jerry Shen (沈振來) and Mediatek Chairman and CEO Tsai Ming-kai (蔡明介).

Forbes said it had been looking for individual philanthropists who made donations from their own personal fortune, not through company funds, though many of the 40 Asians chosen also ran corporations.

Lin, 43, has raised at least US$3.2 million (NT$98.8 million) for charity purposes, the U.S. publication reported.

About half went to disadvantaged children or emergency relief projects in Taiwan, with Lin auctioning off her used wardrobe and selling charity calendars to raise the funds.

She donated the other half of the total to China’s Nest-Building Fund to build dormitories for schoolchildren in remote parts of the country, Forbes reported.

At an event in Macau Thursday, Lin told journalists she was looking forward to spend more time and effort on charity projects, though she had not made any concrete plans yet, according to the Apple Daily.