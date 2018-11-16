  1. Home
National Basketball Association

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/16 14:22
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 3 .800
Milwaukee 10 4 .714
Indiana 8 6 .571
Boston 8 6 .571
Philadelphia 9 7 .563
Detroit 7 6 .538 4
Charlotte 7 7 .500
Orlando 7 8 .467 5
Miami 6 8 .429
Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6
Washington 5 9 .357
Chicago 4 11 .267 8
New York 4 11 .267 8
Atlanta 3 12 .200 9
Cleveland 2 12 .143
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Golden State 12 4 .750
Portland 10 4 .714 1
Denver 10 5 .667
L.A. Clippers 9 5 .643 2
Oklahoma City 9 5 .643 2
Memphis 8 5 .615
L.A. Lakers 8 6 .571 3
Sacramento 8 6 .571 3
San Antonio 7 7 .500 4
Utah 7 7 .500 4
New Orleans 7 7 .500 4
Houston 7 7 .500 4
Dallas 6 8 .429 5
Minnesota 6 9 .400
Phoenix 3 11 .214 8

___

Wednesday's Games

Orlando 111, Philadelphia 106

Washington 119, Cleveland 95

Boston 111, Chicago 82

Detroit 106, Toronto 104

Miami 120, Brooklyn 107

Memphis 116, Milwaukee 113

Minnesota 107, New Orleans 100

Oklahoma City 128, New York 103

Dallas 118, Utah 68

Phoenix 116, San Antonio 96

L.A. Lakers 126, Portland 117

Thursday's Games

Houston 107, Golden State 86

Denver 138, Atlanta 93

L.A. Clippers 116, San Antonio 111

Friday's Games

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.

Utah at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Utah at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Miami, 6 p.m.

New York at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 6 p.m.

Golden State at San Antonio, 7 p.m.