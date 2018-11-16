CAIRO (AP) — Cairo is a city of 20 million people, a metropolis combining charm and squalor and a place where architectural treasures compete with overcrowded, impoverished neighborhoods.

This Nile-side city, the seat of power for more than 1,000 years, may soon witness an exodus by some of its well-heeled residents, state employees and foreign embassies to a new Egyptian capital — a proper name has yet to be found — that is under construction in the desert.

The $45 billion project is brainchild of general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the biggest of the mega-projects he launched since taking office in 2014 and which he contends attract investors and create jobs.

Critics call the new capital a vanity project, arguing its cost could have been better put to rebuilding the wrecked economy and refurbishing Cairo.