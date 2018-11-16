SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — A panel investigating Florida's high school massacre is to continue meeting Friday, expected to learn more about the medical response to the Feb. 14 attack that claimed the lives of 14 students and three staff members.

The panel has been meeting periodically since April and has a Jan. 1 deadline to report its findings to Gov. Rick Scott on the shooting's causes and recommendations for avoiding any future school attacks.

On Friday, the commission also is expected to begin debating possible findings.

On Thursday, Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson — who was on campus at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the attack but didn't confront the shooter — declined to testify before the state commission. He has been criticized for not rushing to attempt to stop the shooter.