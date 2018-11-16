  1. Home
AP source: Whitaker told Graham that Mueller probe to go on

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and MIKE BALSAMO , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/16 13:20
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker speaks at the Dept. of Justice's Annual Veterans Appreciation Day Ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the J

WASHINGTON (AP) — Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has told Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham in a meeting that special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation will proceed. That is according to a person familiar with the meeting.

The meeting with Graham and Whitaker came Thursday as a bipartisan group of senators is pushing legislation to protect Mueller's job. The senators are concerned about Whitaker's past criticism of the Mueller probe, which is looking at Russian interference in the 2016 election and ties to President Donald Trump's campaign. Trump appointed Whitaker acting attorney general last week.