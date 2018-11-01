TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Fifteen ambassadors to China have sent a letter of concern with a petition to the Chinese Communist party in Xinjiang, in response to international outcry over the brutal martial law and forced internment of over one million Uyghurs in the region.



Led by the Canadian Ambassador to Canada, diplomats representing the United Kingdom, France, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Belguim, Norway, Estonia, Finland, Denmark, as well as the European Union and Australia, have all cosigned the message to Xinjiang’s Party Chairman and close ally of Xi Jinping, Chen Quanguo.



The petition reportedly demands an audience with Chen and an explanation of the many reported human rights abuses taking place under his leadership, reports Liberty Times.



The petition is also reportedly open for more national governments to cosign as an expression of their concern for the Ugyhurs living in a state of persecution under the Chinese Communist Party.



The letter was reportedly addressed directly to the CCP party committee overseeing Xinjiang affairs, rather than to any state ministry of the Chinese government. Copies of the letter have also been sent to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Public Security, as well as the CCP’s office responsible for international affairs.



Liberty Times reports that the move is unusual, and the coordinated diplomatic move by so many governments represents increasing pressure from the international community.

This follows a great deal of international criticism directed at both Beijing and the United Nations, for the UN’s failure to take any decisive measures on the matter.

Human Rights Watch representative Sophie Richardson believes this is a step in the right direction. She is hopeful that continued pressure from the international community will persuade Beijing to cease its mas detention of Uyghur Muslims, reports LTN.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying has called the letter "problematic" criticizing the ambassadors for "making unreasonable requests," while also stating that foreign envoys should not "interfere in the internal affairs of other countries," reports Associated Press.





Chen Quanguo, CCP chief of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Associated Press Image)