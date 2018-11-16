MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos has posted a $7,400 bail for provisional liberty after she was found guilty of graft and ordered imprisoned.

Eighty-nine-year-old Marcos was convicted last week of illegally funneling about $200 million to Swiss foundations in the 1970s when she served as Metropolitan Manila governor while her husband, late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, placed the Philippines under martial law.

The court accepted the bond while it decides on her motion to remain free while she appeals the conviction.

Marcos appeared in the Manila court on Friday accompanied by her children and grandsons. She said she wasn't able to attend the reading of her verdict because of her frail health.

The presiding judge noted she was able to attend a birthday party of her daughter.