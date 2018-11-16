  1. Home
  2. World

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/11/16 11:50
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 19 13 5 1 27 68 53
Toronto 18 12 6 0 24 63 47
Columbus 19 11 6 2 24 65 62
Buffalo 18 10 6 2 22 55 53
N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49
Boston 18 10 6 2 22 56 47
Montreal 18 9 6 3 21 60 61
N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 57 62
Washington 18 8 7 3 19 60 61
Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54
Philadelphia 19 9 9 1 19 58 65
Ottawa 19 8 8 3 19 64 77
Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 54 63
Florida 16 7 6 3 17 52 53
New Jersey 17 8 8 1 17 52 56
Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 56 55
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Nashville 18 13 4 1 27 61 42
Minnesota 19 12 5 2 26 62 51
Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 54 43
San Jose 19 10 6 3 23 61 59
Vancouver 21 10 9 2 22 65 75
Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56
Colorado 18 9 6 3 21 65 53
Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 51 50
Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56
Anaheim 20 8 9 3 19 44 59
Chicago 19 7 8 4 18 52 67
Arizona 17 8 8 1 17 46 45
Vegas 19 8 10 1 17 49 54
St. Louis 16 6 7 3 15 52 52
Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 34 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 6, Boston 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Ottawa 2, Detroit 1

Minnesota 6, Vancouver 2

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.