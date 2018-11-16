All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 19 13 5 1 27 68 53 7-3-0 6-2-1 4-2-0 Toronto 18 12 6 0 24 63 47 5-5-0 7-1-0 2-2-0 Columbus 19 11 6 2 24 65 62 5-4-1 6-2-1 2-1-1 Buffalo 18 10 6 2 22 55 53 6-2-1 4-4-1 4-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 5-1-2 5-5-0 7-0-0 Boston 18 10 6 2 22 56 47 7-2-0 3-4-2 5-1-0 Montreal 18 9 6 3 21 60 61 6-3-1 3-3-2 2-2-3 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 57 62 6-3-0 3-5-2 1-2-1 Washington 18 8 7 3 19 60 61 5-3-2 3-4-1 2-2-1 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 4-3-2 4-4-1 2-1-1 Philadelphia 19 9 9 1 19 58 65 4-6-0 5-3-1 1-3-0 Ottawa 19 8 8 3 19 64 77 6-3-2 2-5-1 5-4-1 Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 54 63 5-4-1 3-5-1 1-5-0 Florida 16 7 6 3 17 52 53 3-3-1 4-3-2 1-0-2 New Jersey 17 8 8 1 17 52 56 6-1-1 2-7-0 4-2-0 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 56 55 3-5-1 4-2-2 1-4-1 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 18 13 4 1 27 61 42 5-3-0 8-1-1 4-0-0 Minnesota 18 11 5 2 24 56 49 5-1-2 6-4-0 5-2-0 Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 54 43 8-2-1 3-3-0 3-2-0 San Jose 19 10 6 3 23 61 59 6-2-1 4-4-2 3-1-0 Vancouver 20 10 8 2 22 63 69 5-2-0 5-6-2 2-2-0 Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56 4-2-1 6-5-0 2-3-0 Colorado 18 9 6 3 21 65 53 4-2-1 5-4-2 1-3-0 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 51 50 6-3-1 3-4-1 1-1-1 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 4-3-1 5-5-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 20 8 9 3 19 44 59 5-3-3 3-6-0 3-3-2 Chicago 19 7 8 4 18 52 67 4-3-2 3-5-2 3-1-1 Arizona 17 8 8 1 17 46 45 4-3-0 4-5-1 2-1-0 Vegas 19 8 10 1 17 49 54 5-2-1 3-8-0 2-0-1 St. Louis 16 6 7 3 15 52 52 5-5-1 1-2-2 1-4-3 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 34 55 4-6-1 1-5-0 1-1-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 6, Boston 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Ottawa 2, Detroit 1

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.