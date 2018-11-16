All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 19 13 5 1 27 68 53 Toronto 18 12 6 0 24 63 47 Columbus 19 11 6 2 24 65 62 Boston 18 10 6 2 22 56 47 N.Y. Islanders 18 10 6 2 22 61 49 Buffalo 18 10 6 2 22 55 53 Montreal 18 9 6 3 21 60 61 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 8 2 20 57 62 Washington 18 8 7 3 19 60 61 Carolina 18 8 7 3 19 50 54 Philadelphia 19 9 9 1 19 58 65 Ottawa 19 8 8 3 19 64 77 Detroit 19 8 9 2 18 54 63 Florida 16 7 6 3 17 52 53 New Jersey 17 8 8 1 17 52 56 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 56 55 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 18 13 4 1 27 61 42 Minnesota 18 11 5 2 24 56 49 Winnipeg 17 11 5 1 23 54 43 San Jose 19 10 6 3 23 61 59 Vancouver 20 10 8 2 22 63 69 Calgary 18 10 7 1 21 56 56 Colorado 18 9 6 3 21 65 53 Dallas 18 9 7 2 20 51 50 Edmonton 18 9 8 1 19 52 56 Anaheim 20 8 9 3 19 44 59 Chicago 19 7 8 4 18 52 67 Arizona 17 8 8 1 17 46 45 Vegas 19 8 10 1 17 49 54 St. Louis 16 6 7 3 15 52 52 Los Angeles 17 5 11 1 11 34 55

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Wednesday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Washington 1

Chicago 1, St. Louis 0

Colorado 6, Boston 3

Vegas 5, Anaheim 0

Thursday's Games

Columbus 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 3

New Jersey 3, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Islanders 7, N.Y. Rangers 5

Ottawa 2, Detroit 1

Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Boston at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

New Jersey at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 8 p.m.