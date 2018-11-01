  1. Home
  2. World

US Vice President: The US will maintain its support of Taiwan

Pence declared 'aggression and empire have no place in the Indo-Pacific' as Washington's criticisms of Beijing continue to escalate

By Duncan DeAeth,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/11/16 11:34
US VP Mike Pence at ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Nov. 15

US VP Mike Pence at ASEAN Summit in Singapore, Nov. 15 (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at this week’s ASEAN Summit in Singapore and stated that the United States maintain its stable relations with Taiwan and will continue to abide by the “One China Policy” of the United States moving forward.

Pence also made it clear in his remarks that the U.S. will stand firmly by its legal obligation and treaties with Taiwan. He made the statements regarding Taiwan while fielding questions from reporters after a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Nov. 15.

When asked by a reporter from Voice of America about Taiwan, Pence repeated earlier statements that Taiwan’s embrace of democracy provides a better path for all Chinese people to follow, while emphasizing that the U.S. would stand by its obligations to the island country, without specifically mentioning any particular agreement or treaty, reports Liberty Times.

In his earlier remarks on China, Pence seemed to offer criticism and a warning to Beijing when he said that “empire and aggression have no place in the Indo-Pacific."

The Trump administration has been increasingly vocal in its criticisms of Beijing since the U.S. midterm elections. While some remain optimistic that a deal may be struck regarding trade disputes, most expect the conflict between the two major powers to continue on its path of escalation.

On Nov. 13, the Washington Post published an interview with Vice President Pence, in which he stated that the current trip to Asia is intended to send a strong message to Beijing. “All-out cold war coming if China doesn't change course; we won't back down," Pence was quoted as saying.
Mike Pence
trade war
Beijing
Asean Summit
US-Taiwan relations
One China policy

RELATED ARTICLES

US-China relations will never be what they once were: Kissinger
US-China relations will never be what they once were: Kissinger
2018/11/14 16:49
U.S. Vice President and Japan take joint stance against China
U.S. Vice President and Japan take joint stance against China
2018/11/13 19:28
Taiwan economy to take a turn for the worse over the next 6 months: think tank
Taiwan economy to take a turn for the worse over the next 6 months: think tank
2018/11/13 15:17
Trade War: Beijing's last chance approaches with G20 Summit in Argentina
Trade War: Beijing's last chance approaches with G20 Summit in Argentina
2018/11/13 14:32
Trade War: White House advisor lambastes China, 'there is no basis of trust' for new deal
Trade War: White House advisor lambastes China, 'there is no basis of trust' for new deal
2018/11/12 12:57