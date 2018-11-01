TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Vice President Mike Pence spoke at this week’s ASEAN Summit in Singapore and stated that the United States maintain its stable relations with Taiwan and will continue to abide by the “One China Policy” of the United States moving forward.



Pence also made it clear in his remarks that the U.S. will stand firmly by its legal obligation and treaties with Taiwan. He made the statements regarding Taiwan while fielding questions from reporters after a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Nov. 15.



When asked by a reporter from Voice of America about Taiwan, Pence repeated earlier statements that Taiwan’s embrace of democracy provides a better path for all Chinese people to follow, while emphasizing that the U.S. would stand by its obligations to the island country, without specifically mentioning any particular agreement or treaty, reports Liberty Times.



In his earlier remarks on China, Pence seemed to offer criticism and a warning to Beijing when he said that “empire and aggression have no place in the Indo-Pacific."

The Trump administration has been increasingly vocal in its criticisms of Beijing since the U.S. midterm elections. While some remain optimistic that a deal may be struck regarding trade disputes, most expect the conflict between the two major powers to continue on its path of escalation.



On Nov. 13, the Washington Post published an interview with Vice President Pence, in which he stated that the current trip to Asia is intended to send a strong message to Beijing. “All-out cold war coming if China doesn't change course; we won't back down," Pence was quoted as saying.