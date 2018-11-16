Kuchar, Bradley big movers at Australian Open

SYDNEY (AP) — Matt Kuchar and Keegan Bradley were big movers at the Australian Open on Friday, with Kuchar moving into a tie for the clubhouse lead after a morning round of 5-under 67.

Kuchar, who won last week's PGA Tour event in Mexico, his first victory in four years, was level with Australian amateur David Micheluzzi, who shot 69. They had 36-hole totals of 7-under 137 at The Lakes.

Bradley shot 66 and was among those tied for third, one stroke out of the lead.

Byeong Hun An, who opened with a 67 to lead by one stroke after the first round, had an afternoon start Friday.

The Australian Open is the first qualifying tournament for next year's British Open at Royal Portrush, with the top three players not already exempt earning spots.

