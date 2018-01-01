TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked northeast Taiwan's Yilan at 10:01 this morning, with greater Taipei and much of northern Taiwan feeling the tremors, while another quake struck off the coast of Yilan earlier this morning, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the latest quake was located only 8.3 kilometers northeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 80.6 kilometers, according to CWB data.

The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, registered 2 on Taiwan's 7-tiered intensity scale in New Taipei City, Taipei City, Yilan County, Hsinchu County, and Taoyuan City, while an intensity level of 1 was recorded in Hualien County, Hsinchu City, and Miaoli County.



CWB map of quake that struck at 10:01 a.m.

Located along the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt in a specific location.

Earlier this morning at 8:34 a.m., a magnitude 4.7 temblor struck off the coast of Yilan. The epicenter of the quake was 103.8 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall at a depth of 69.9 kilometers.

An intensity level of 2 was recorded in Yilan County, Hualien County, and Taichung City, while an intensity level of 1 was registered in Nantou County, Taitung County, Chiayi County, and Changhua County.



CWB map of quake that struck at 8:34 a.m.

No injuries were reported from either quake at the time of publication.