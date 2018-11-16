MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis basketball player Karim Sameh Azab has died, seven months after announcing he had leukemia.

Athletic department spokeswoman Tammy DeGroff said a school athletic official was with the family when Azab died Thursday in Memphis. He was 22.

University of Memphis President M. David Rudd said in a statement that "the spirit of Karim will never be forgotten at the University of Memphis."

From Giza, Egypt, Azab played 15 games for Memphis last season as a reserve. The 6-foot-10 forward had a total of 15 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks.

School officials said Azab experienced shoulder discomfort as Memphis prepared for last season's American Athletic Conference tournament. That led to a diagnosis of leukemia lymphoma.

Azab announced his diagnosis April 21 on social media.

