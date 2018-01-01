TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) today said that northeastern winds will gradually increase this afternoon as a front passes over the waters north of Taiwan, increasing the probability of rain in northern and northeastern Taiwan, while scattered showers could be seen in eastern and southern Taiwan.

As for temperatures today, the CWB said that northern and eastern Taiwan will see highs of 26 to 27 degrees Celsius, while central and southern Taiwan will see a high of 30 degrees. Lows in the evening and early morning will range between 21 to 23 degrees, with a large temperature difference between day and night in central and southern Taiwan.

Due to the increasing northeastern winds, the CWB predicts that there were be strong wind gusts of up to level 8 or 9 in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan (including Green Island and Orchid Island), the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. Staring tonight, coastal winds and waves will be relatively strong.

Those visiting coastal areas are advised to exercise caution. In the early morning hours today and tomorrow, western Taiwan is likely to see low clouds or partial fog, which may affect visibility.

As for air quality today, according to the Environmental Protection Administration's Air Quality Index report, the air in most of northern Taiwan registered as "good" or "moderate." However several monitoring stations in central and southern Taiwan flashed orange and red alerts for air that is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" and "unhealthy," respectively.