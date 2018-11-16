WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are unveiling new rules for how they would govern the chamber when they take over the majority next year.

The changes are large and small, and remain in draft form. There's a requirement to post legislation at least 72 hours before votes to ensure enough time to read the bill. There's also new voting sway for the Puerto Rico commissioner and other nonvoting representatives of U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.

One proposal from a newly elected Muslim-American lawmaker clarifies the 180-year-old rule against wearing hats on the House floor to allow for religious headwear, including headscarves. Others deal with budgets and oversight.

The rules package is traditionally the first vote of the new Congress. It is considered a reflection of a party's priorities and influences legislation.