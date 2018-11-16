North Korea is developing and testing modern strategic weapons, state media outlets announced on Friday.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "inspected the testing of a newly developed high-tech tactical weapon at the Academy of National Defence Science," the state broadcaster said.

The weapon was not described, but the test was reportedly successful.

The test gave Kim "great satisfaction" and he said it marked "a groundbreaking turning point in strengthening the fighting power of our military", KCNA news agency said.

Pyongyang has tentatively agreed with Washington not to develop nuclear or ballistic missile weapons. The latest weapons test did not appear to be either of those, however the development highlights the fragility of the agreement and could influence stalled diplomacy talks between the countries.

US Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday President Donald Trump will likely meet Kim for a second summit early in 2019, building on the Singapore summit.

