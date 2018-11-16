LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lakers guard Rajon Rondo is expected to have surgery this week on his broken right hand.

Los Angeles will be without the veteran point guard for at least a few weeks.

Coach Luke Walton says Rondo was injured in the fourth quarter of the Lakers' fourth straight win, 126-117 over Portland on Wednesday night.

Rondo is averaging 8.5 points, 6.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals in his first season with the Lakers. He has been the leader of the Lakers' second unit while also serving as a valuable coach on the floor with his younger, less-familiar teammates, according to Walton.

Lonzo Ball is likely to play more minutes in Rondo's absence. Brandon Ingram and LeBron James also will increase their playmaking.

