SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has observed the successful test of a "newly developed high-tech tactical" weapon.

The report Friday from state media didn't say what sort of weapon it was, although it didn't appear to be of a nuclear or missile related test. Still, any mention of weapons testing could influence the direction of stalled diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang that's meant to rid the North of its nuclear weapons.

The North said the test took place at the Academy of National Defense Science and that Kim couldn't suppress his "passionate joy" at the success of the test.

The South Korean Yonhap news agency says it was Kim's first publicly known guidance of a weapons test since he supervised an ICBM launch in late November 2017.

Last year saw a string of tests that many believe put the North on the brink of a viable arsenal of nuclear tipped missiles that can target the U.S.