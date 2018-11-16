WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service's new chief is pledging to rid the agency of sexual harassment and discrimination amid fresh revelations of misconduct within its ranks.

Vicki Christiansen acknowledged to a congressional panel on Thursday that the Forest Service is in need of a culture change. She pledged to enact new systems and overhaul existing processes to ensure a safe and functional work environment.

The Forest Service is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In 2016 the same congressional panel held a hearing to address misconduct reports. The matter has gained renewed attention as female employees recently stepped forward with stories of harassment, retaliation and rape.

Christiansen became interim chief in March and stepped into the role permanently a month ago.