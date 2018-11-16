UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A key U.N. committee has adopted a resolution condemning North Korea's "longstanding and ongoing systematic, widespread and gross violations of human rights."

The General Assembly's human rights committee approved the resolution by consensus Thursday after Sudan failed in an attempt to delete a provision encouraging the Security Council to consider referring North Korea to the International Criminal Court.

Sudan and Cuba told the meeting later that they "disassociated" themselves from the resolution.

The resolution is certain to be approved by the assembly in December. It expresses "very serious concern" at torture and other abuses.

North Korea's U.N. Mission said in a statement that it "resolutely and totally rejects" the resolution, which it called "a product of political plot of hostile forces that try to disgrace the image" of the country.