BRUSSELS (AP) — Michy Batshuayi, replacing the injured Romelu Lukaku in attack, scored twice as Belgium beat Iceland 2-0 to maintain its 100 percent record in the inaugural UEFA Nations League on Thursday.

After 65 minutes of pounding the Iceland defense, captain Eden Hazard found Thomas Meunier on the right and the Paris Saint-Germain winger crossed for Batshuayi to slot the ball home.

The second goal was even easier for the on-loan Valencia striker, as he tapped the ball into the net after Hans Vanaken's shot had rebounded to him.

Belgium has nine points from three games in Group 2 of League A, three ahead of Switzerland.

