Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, left, jubilates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Iceland
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi yells in frustration after missing a shot on goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Iceland at
Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, center, after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Iceland at the
Belgia team players jubilate after Belgium's Michy Batshuayi, second left, scored his sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match bet
Belgium's Youri Tielemans, left, goes up agains Iceland's Arnor Sigurdsson during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Belgium and Iceland at
BRUSSELS (AP) — Michy Batshuayi, replacing the injured Romelu Lukaku in attack, scored twice as Belgium beat Iceland 2-0 to maintain its 100 percent record in the inaugural UEFA Nations League on Thursday.
After 65 minutes of pounding the Iceland defense, captain Eden Hazard found Thomas Meunier on the right and the Paris Saint-Germain winger crossed for Batshuayi to slot the ball home.
The second goal was even easier for the on-loan Valencia striker, as he tapped the ball into the net after Hans Vanaken's shot had rebounded to him.
Belgium has nine points from three games in Group 2 of League A, three ahead of Switzerland.
