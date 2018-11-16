NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Amy Olson shot a 9-under 63 Thursday to take a one-shot lead over Brittany Lincicome and Nasa Hataoka after the first round of the LPGA's season-ending CME Group Tour Championship.

Olson had two separate streaks of four consecutive birdies, finished with nine overall and never dropped a shot on what became a fantastic day for scoring at Tiburon Golf Club.

Lincicome started with five straight birdies on her way to a 64. Also at 8 under was Japan's Hataoka, who entered the week as one of five women with the best chance of winning the Race to the CME Globe and $1 million bonus — and left Thursday in command for that prize.

Lexi Thompson had five birdies and an eagle in a 7-under 65, putting her alone in fourth.