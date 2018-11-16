WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — Attorneys entered not guilty pleas for two women charged with misleading authorities investigating an Ohio family massacre.

A county judge set bond Thursday at $100,000 for 76-year-old Fredericka Wagner and $50,000 for 65-year-old Rita Newcomb. Both face felony charges of obstructing justice and perjury.

Police arrested a family of four Tuesday in the slayings of eight members of another family in rural Ohio two years ago. Those arrested: 47-year-old George "Billy" Wagner III; his wife, 48-year-old Angela Wagner; and their sons, 27-year-old George Wagner and 26-year-old Edward Wagner.

Fredericka Wagner is the mother of Billy Wagner. Rita Newcomb is the mother of Angela Wagner.

Wagner's attorney says she has "lived as close to the cross as anyone can." Newcomb's attorney portrayed her as a grandmother living off of social security.