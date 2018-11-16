WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Michelle Bowman, a Kansas banking regulator, as a member of the Federal Reserve board.

Bowman was approved on a 64-34 vote to fill the spot on the seven-member board reserved for someone with community banking experience.

With her confirmation, President Donald Trump has now filled three vacant seats on the Fed board as well as nominating Jerome Powell to be Fed chairman.

Trump in recent weeks has leveled pointed attacks on the Fed's effort to raise interest rates to keep the economy from overheating, calling it his "biggest threat." It has hiked rates three times this year and is expected to do so again in December.