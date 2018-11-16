CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Russia has been picked to host the 2022 men's world volleyball championships.

The International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) decision was made possible by Russia's anti-doping agency being declared compliant again in September following a three-year suspension by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

FIVB president Ary Graca says the governing body "unanimously concluded that Russia's bid was the best one for the global development of volleyball."

Russia won the men's gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

