BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Michael Douglas, Alan Arkin and sitcom hitmaker Chuck Lorre are taking on old age in a new Netflix dramedy.

"The Kominsky Method" stars Douglas as an acting coach and Arkin as his longtime agent and friend.

Lorre, whose shows include "The Big Bang Theory," says he wanted to explore both the funny and poignant side of getting older.

Guest stars in the eight-episode series will include Danny DeVito, Ann-Margret, Jay Leno and Patti LaBelle.

"The Kominsky Method" debuts Friday on Netflix.