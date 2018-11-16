UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says seven peacekeepers were killed and 10 wounded in a joint military operation with Congolese forces against rebels in the country's northeast, which is also facing a deadly Ebola outbreak.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday that one U.N. peacekeeper is still missing and several Congolese soldiers were also killed or wounded.

He said Wednesday's military operation targeted Allied Democratic Forces rebels.

Dujarric said six of the peacekeepers who were killed were from Malawi and one was from Tanzania.