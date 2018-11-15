MOSCOW (AP) — The International Biathlon Union says Russian competitors will have to undergo extra drug testing if their federation is to have a doping suspension lifted.

The Russian Biathlon Union was relegated to provisional IBU membership in 2017. The IBU says it was told by the World Anti-Doping Agency that Russian officials had allegedly paid bribes to cover up doping cases, and to influence delegates to vote for the country to host the world championship.

The IBU has presented a new road map, including extra out-of-competition testing for athletes and cooperation by Russian authorities in a WADA investigation into cover-ups at the Moscow drug-testing laboratory.

IBU president Olle Dahlin says "it's very hard to speculate on the timeframe" for Russia to be fully reinstated.

