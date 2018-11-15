ROME (AP) — An international swimming meet has been canceled after threats by the sport's governing body to ban athletes who took part.

The Italian swim federation called off its Dec. 20-21 competition in Turin, saying it acted to protect athletes from FINA.

FINA has been criticized by some Olympic champions who believe swimmers should be better rewarded, have more say in decisions and could create their own union.

The Turin meet was linked to a privately-run International Swimming League which aims to operate outside FINA's control and pay higher prize money.

Olympic champion Adam Peaty wrote on Twitter that he is "incredibly disappointed" by the cancellation.

Peaty says the politics involved will "galvanize swimmers, not break them."

