PADUA, Italy (AP) — Italy captain Sergio Parisse is still struggling with a calf problem and will miss the test against Australia on Saturday.

Coach Conor O'Shea has made just one change to the team which beat Georgia 28-17 last weekend, with Jayden Hayward returning from injury. The fullback replaces Benetton Treviso teammate Luca Sperandio in the starting lineup.

Abraham Steyn continues to deputize for Parisse at No. 8, while hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini keeps the captain's armband.

O'Shea says, "We have worked well ... we know that if we play our best rugby we can put them in difficulty. Against Georgia we got an important win, but our focus since last Sunday has only been on our next opponents."

Italy: Jayden Hayward, Tommaso Benvenuti, Michele Campagnaro, Tommaso Castello, Mattia Bellini, Tommaso Allan, Tito Tebaldi; Abraham Steyn, Jake Polledri, Sebastian Negri, Dean Budd, Alessandro Zanni, Simone Ferrari, Leonardo Ghiraldini (captain), Andrea Lovotti. Reserves: Luca Bigi, Cherif Traore, Tiziano Pasquali, Marco Fuser, Johan Meyer, Guglielmo Palazzani, Carlo Canna, Luca Morisi.

