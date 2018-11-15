WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORIES:

OLY--CUR-GARLIC GIRLS-ABUSE ALLEGATIONS

SEOUL, South Korea — The Garlic Girls, South Korea's hugely popular Olympic silver medalist curlers, have accused their coaches of ruining the team with abusive treatment in a dispute that has spoiled one of the year's feel-good sports stories. By Kim Tong-hyung. SENT: 770 words, photos.

TEN--ATP FINALS

LONDON — Roger Federer and Kevin Anderson meet with a semifinals berth on the line, as do Dominic Thiem and Kei Nishikori in the first singles at the ATP Finals. Developing.

SOC--EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

ZAGREB, Croatia — Spain visits Croatia seeking a win to reach the finals of the UEFA Nations League, while top-ranked Belgium can move closer to the Final Four with a win at Iceland. Bosnia needs to take a point at Austria to earn promotion to Group A. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

— With:

— SOC--CROATIA-SPAIN — Spain can secure spot in UEFA Nations League finals if it beats Croatia again. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

— SOC--GERMANY-RUSSIA — Germany has friendly against Russia. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

— SOC--ENGLAND-US — England is giving Wayne Rooney a farewell match. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 2200 GMT.

OLY--WADA MEETING

BAKU, Azerbaijan — Russia will allow an international delegation to inspect its shuttered drug-testing lab this month. The lab has been closed since 2015, and Russia must also hand over samples from the lab for reanalysis by June 30. By Aida Sultanova and James Ellingworth. SENT: 560 words, photo.

CRI--SRI LANKA-ENGLAND

KANDY, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka fights back admirably against England thanks to a back-to-the-wall 85 by Roshen Silva to earn a first-innings lead of 46 runs in the second test. However, Silva's failure to ground his bat and run short concedes a rare five penalty runs to England. By Rex Clementine. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— Also:

— CRI--BANGLADESH-ZIMBABWE — Bangladesh levels series with 218-run win in second test. SENT: 550 words.

RGU--IRELAND-NEW ZEALAND

DUBLIN — New Zealand makes only one, injury-enforced change for Saturday's match against Ireland, Ryan Crotty rejoining Crusaders partner Jack Goodhue in midfield in the absence of Sonny Bill Williams. SENT: 280 words, photos. Will be updated.

RGU--FRANCE-ARGENTINA

PARIS — Wing Yoann Huget will play his first match for France in a year against Argentina this Saturday in Lille. The Springboks have yet to name their team. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 430 words, photo.

— Also:

— RGU--ENGLAND-JAPAN — England to debut wing Cokanasiga. SENT: 250 words.

— RGU--WALES-TONGA — Wales make 14 changes for Tonga, fullback Holmes to debut. SENT: 210 words, photo.

SOC--FIFA INVESTIGATION-PROSECUTOR

MIAMI — FIFA President Gianni Infantino says he doesn't know why the lead investigator into corruption within the organization was suspended from that role. By Steven Wine. SENT: 250 words.

GLF--WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Jordan Smith of England and Adrian Otaegui of Spain lead the World Tour Championship by one after 66s in the first round. Developing.

— Also:

— GLF--AUSTRALIAN OPEN — An takes 1-stroke lead at Australian Open with late eagle. SENT: 410 words, photos.

Other stories:

— OLY--DOPING-LIN — Weightlifting record-holder Lin banned 8 years for doping. SENT: 120 words.

— OLY--2026 BIDS-MILAN-CORTINA — Government offers to help Milan-Cortina bid. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 680 words, photo.

— BKN--NBA CAPSULES — Pistons beat Raptors 106-104 in Casey's return to Toronto. SENT: 1,270 words, photos.

— HKN--NHL CAPSULES — Blackhawks end 8-game skid, beat Blues 1-0. SENT: 530 words, photos.

