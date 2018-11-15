TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—A music video shot in Taiwan by one of the brightest young Maori singers in New Zealand, Kaaterama Pou, premiered on Nov. 13.

Kaaterama is part of a popular Maori pop group, Maimoa Music, which garnered more than 5 million views for their video ‘Wairua.'

‘He Iti’ was shot with Taiwan’s indigenous tribes, where Kaaterama and some of her Maimoa bandmates visited earlier this year. They were invited by the Singapore office of Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau to meet with the country's indigenous tribes from July 19 to July 26.

It’s theorized that Maori and indigenous Taiwanese have common ancestors.

The main theme of ‘He Iti’ is environmental stewardship as the song calls on young people all over the world to look to the teachings of their indigenous cultures as a guide to taking care of their natural environments.

“ 'He Iti' is the first single from Kaaterama's debut EP Shine Your Light, which is sung entirely in te reo Māori,” a report from RNZ Music said.

‘He Iti’might very well be the first Maori music video filmed with Taiwan’s indigenous peoples, Taiwan's tourism authority said, adding that they believe the production and release of the video is a milestone in the history of exchanges between the Maori and Taiwan’s indigenous peoples and will greatly help promote Taiwan’s tribal tourism in New Zealand.

Video taken from YouTube: Kaaterama - He iti Official Music Video