Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 15, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;88;77;A shower or two;89;77;SW;9;76%;88%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;93;76;Partly sunny, warm;93;76;ENE;9;44%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;58;40;Showers around;57;39;N;8;78%;60%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;70;54;Partly sunny;65;54;ENE;6;76%;18%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;54;36;Partly sunny;48;35;E;8;84%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;33;26;Bit of rain, snow;35;32;NNE;8;75%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;55;36;Mostly cloudy;59;45;ENE;7;43%;85%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning sunny;29;3;Mostly sunny, cold;22;10;SW;5;67%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;85;66;Mostly cloudy;90;75;ENE;7;49%;44%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;63;51;Spotty showers;57;52;NNE;9;60%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;69;54;Some sun;69;53;N;7;61%;26%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;68;56;A morning shower;70;55;SSE;5;86%;44%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;87;75;Heavy a.m. showers;84;75;S;4;85%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;86;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;66;ESE;11;69%;66%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;94;79;Decreasing clouds;94;79;SSW;5;67%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;68;56;A little p.m. rain;65;52;NE;14;83%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;50;32;Partly sunny, chilly;46;30;SW;7;19%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;56;34;Periods of sun;51;34;SE;5;62%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;51;37;Partly sunny;47;33;ESE;8;77%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;68;49;A morning shower;67;50;S;5;71%;63%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;Thunderstorm;80;67;NE;5;76%;80%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;52;33;Partly sunny;47;27;NE;4;74%;10%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny;61;36;Partly sunny;51;35;ESE;4;85%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;51;35;Spotty showers;41;31;NE;9;57%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;54;36;Partly sunny;50;29;NE;7;57%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;82;55;Not as warm;70;64;ENE;13;53%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;64;A t-storm around;87;64;NW;5;40%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;61;44;Cloudy with a shower;60;43;NW;5;65%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;76;61;Partly sunny;74;59;NE;6;53%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;74;58;Partly sunny;70;56;S;10;56%;5%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;69;A shower or t-storm;80;69;ESE;3;74%;80%;6

Chennai, India;A heavy thunderstorm;88;78;Clearing, a t-storm;88;77;N;8;83%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;A bit of snow;36;31;Chilly with some sun;42;33;W;12;74%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;88;77;A morning shower;87;74;S;7;76%;77%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;50;43;Partly sunny;48;38;SSE;10;77%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;80;73;Partly sunny;80;73;N;10;73%;3%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny;62;43;Plenty of sun;69;45;S;6;51%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;94;76;Downpours;88;76;ESE;10;87%;94%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;81;56;Fog with hazy sun;81;55;W;10;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;58;31;Mostly cloudy;59;29;NNE;6;33%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and nice;86;67;Hazy sun;89;68;E;5;56%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;74;A heavy thunderstorm;92;73;E;6;70%;76%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, fog early;58;45;Periods of sun;57;49;SE;12;88%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;56;33;Mostly sunny, nice;62;34;NNE;5;31%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;66;60;Periods of sunshine;65;60;E;14;83%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;74;SE;8;76%;74%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;Mostly sunny, nice;86;61;ENE;7;28%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;83;71;Partial sunshine;79;68;NNE;12;56%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;46;43;Partly sunny;48;39;WSW;16;92%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;92;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;SSE;6;68%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;83;73;Low clouds may break;80;72;ENE;8;79%;69%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;75;A t-storm or two;83;74;NE;15;65%;82%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;64;Mostly cloudy;89;69;ESE;5;54%;5%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;74;47;Hazy sunshine;73;47;NNE;6;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;52;48;Times of rain;52;47;N;11;78%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;97;77;A p.m. t-storm;97;77;SE;6;66%;63%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;83;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;71;N;10;50%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;More clouds than sun;91;61;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;NE;7;20%;3%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;66;32;Sunny and nice;67;34;W;4;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;66;Hazy sun;91;70;WNW;5;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;72;43;Mostly sunny, nice;73;44;SW;5;58%;23%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;90;63;Sunny and pleasant;88;62;N;12;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog this morning;36;22;Partly sunny;32;20;NE;6;51%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;ENE;8;68%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A morning shower;87;73;SSW;6;68%;77%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;90;68;Hazy sun;90;71;SW;5;59%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning rain;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ENE;3;84%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;60;39;A p.m. t-storm;60;41;S;8;59%;86%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;88;77;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;SSW;6;75%;60%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;70;62;Variable cloudiness;70;62;S;9;73%;12%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;68;52;Mostly sunny;67;56;SSE;7;83%;30%;3

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;59;46;Partly sunny;56;43;ENE;6;90%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;79;54;Partly sunny;75;51;ESE;5;38%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing and humid;91;75;Partly sunny;86;75;WSW;6;71%;34%;9

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;64;49;Partly sunny;61;50;ENE;4;71%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;88;82;Partly sunny, nice;89;82;WNW;6;65%;27%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;A thunderstorm;89;77;ENE;5;76%;84%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;89;77;Mostly cloudy;93;76;E;6;53%;7%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;67;46;Mostly sunny;68;46;SSE;10;51%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;67;41;Partly sunny;68;46;SSE;3;44%;12%;6

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;84;64;Not as warm;76;67;N;10;67%;28%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;33;27;Periods of sun;36;16;E;5;75%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;87;77;Partly sunny, nice;86;77;SE;8;72%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Partly sunny, cooler;66;58;ENE;8;55%;8%;10

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;27;23;Cold with snow;30;27;W;1;88%;88%;0

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;35;17;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;WSW;5;39%;2%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;95;77;Hazy sun;95;77;N;8;34%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;82;57;NNE;9;44%;3%;9

New York, United States;A little wintry mix;36;35;Rain in the morning;46;36;W;18;74%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;66;51;Partly sunny;62;45;NE;7;62%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;19;18;Morning flurries;20;-4;E;7;81%;55%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;63;45;Partly sunny;65;49;NW;4;60%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and mild;49;41;Partly sunny;45;38;WSW;7;70%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds and cold;28;21;Snow tapering off;31;27;WSW;7;89%;87%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;85;79;Showers and t-storms;85;79;W;7;79%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;84;76;NW;7;84%;67%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;A morning shower;88;76;ENE;8;80%;66%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;57;41;Partial sunshine;56;36;E;4;87%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;93;68;Clouds and sun, hot;92;67;WNW;12;36%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;94;77;Partly sunny;92;78;SSW;5;66%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;91;75;Partly sunny;92;74;SE;16;62%;32%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;90;71;E;5;63%;82%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;47;30;Partly sunny;44;27;E;5;70%;3%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;60;38;Cooler;47;21;NW;7;51%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;67;54;Showers;68;54;SW;8;67%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;70;55;Mostly cloudy;67;53;S;5;79%;32%;1

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;86;78;A morning shower;86;78;E;9;65%;60%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;41;34;Very windy;47;46;SE;23;78%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;49;37;Partly sunny;42;33;SSW;5;89%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;90;74;A t-storm in spots;77;72;SW;8;80%;73%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Rather cloudy;88;63;Partly sunny;80;61;N;5;49%;31%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;66;47;Partly sunny;65;41;NE;4;67%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;44;39;A thick cloud cover;45;42;WSW;10;80%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun;67;47;Some hazy sun;66;47;WSW;5;48%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;74;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;ENE;7;79%;72%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;86;75;A shower or two;85;75;SE;11;76%;84%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;75;64;Partly sunny;76;64;N;8;78%;20%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;80;44;Sunny and pleasant;77;46;NE;4;32%;8%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;84;52;Mostly sunny;81;50;SW;7;38%;44%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;81;73;A p.m. t-storm;84;72;NE;4;79%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;52;Mostly sunny, nice;68;54;ESE;7;71%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;55;49;Some sun;54;42;NNE;5;90%;32%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;61;39;Clouds breaking;55;28;NW;4;69%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;64;57;Rain and drizzle;64;57;NNE;20;71%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;78;A shower or t-storm;89;79;ESE;6;75%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;51;30;Rather cloudy;44;23;ESE;7;68%;70%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;87;75;A shower or two;85;74;E;17;75%;83%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;50;44;Partly sunny;48;40;WSW;8;86%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;72;62;A morning shower;72;62;E;11;61%;54%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;82;68;Clouds and sun;84;70;ENE;6;66%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;45;42;Partly sunny;47;43;SW;11;91%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;54;31;Plenty of sun;55;31;NE;4;35%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Chilly with rain;43;40;Rain and drizzle;48;42;S;3;91%;98%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;54;48;Rain at times;54;47;WNW;5;66%;75%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;73;61;Showers and t-storms;71;59;SSE;10;66%;66%;2

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;70;42;Periods of sun;65;43;ENE;4;39%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;61;48;More sun than clouds;63;50;SW;5;65%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy, cold;37;32;Cloudy;39;33;WSW;15;82%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;75;61;Sunny and delightful;79;61;SW;8;41%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable cloudiness;71;56;A morning shower;68;54;N;5;76%;61%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;16;-4;Mostly sunny;24;1;WSW;5;30%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;51;44;Mostly sunny;54;36;NE;3;68%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;50;31;Clouds and sun;47;27;E;4;74%;15%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;93;74;Partly sunny and hot;92;75;N;4;59%;38%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Areas of low clouds;43;27;Partly sunny;38;24;SSE;4;82%;3%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;51;34;Cooler;40;23;E;8;81%;1%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, breezy;67;58;Clouds and sun;65;58;NNW;24;73%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;W;4;68%;31%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;52;40;Cloudy;53;39;NE;2;66%;44%;2

