Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, November 15, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, a shower;31;25;A shower or two;31;25;SW;15;76%;88%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;ENE;15;44%;2%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;14;5;Showers around;14;4;N;13;78%;60%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;21;12;Partly sunny;19;12;ENE;9;76%;18%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Turning sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;9;2;E;13;84%;0%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;1;-4;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;NNE;13;75%;83%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;13;2;Mostly cloudy;15;7;ENE;11;43%;85%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning sunny;-2;-16;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-12;SW;9;67%;1%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Mostly cloudy;32;24;ENE;11;49%;44%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;11;Spotty showers;14;11;NNE;14;60%;86%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;20;12;Some sun;21;12;N;12;61%;26%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;Variable cloudiness;20;13;A morning shower;21;13;SSE;7;86%;44%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;30;24;Heavy a.m. showers;29;24;S;7;85%;85%;3

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;ESE;18;69%;66%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;35;26;Decreasing clouds;34;26;SSW;8;67%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Rain and drizzle;20;13;A little p.m. rain;19;11;NE;23;83%;72%;2

Beijing, China;Cloudy;10;0;Partly sunny, chilly;8;-1;SW;11;19%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;13;1;Periods of sun;10;1;SE;8;62%;44%;2

Berlin, Germany;Turning sunny;11;3;Partly sunny;8;1;ESE;13;77%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;20;9;A morning shower;19;10;S;8;71%;63%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;20;Thunderstorm;27;19;NE;8;76%;80%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;11;0;Partly sunny;8;-3;NE;7;74%;10%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny;16;2;Partly sunny;11;2;ESE;6;85%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Rain and drizzle;10;2;Spotty showers;5;-1;NE;14;57%;84%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and clouds;12;2;Partly sunny;10;-2;NE;11;57%;7%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Brilliant sunshine;28;13;Not as warm;21;18;ENE;20;53%;26%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;18;A t-storm around;30;18;NW;8;40%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;7;Cloudy with a shower;16;6;NW;8;65%;55%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Partly sunny;24;15;NE;9;53%;7%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds breaking;23;14;Partly sunny;21;14;S;16;56%;5%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;27;21;A shower or t-storm;27;20;ESE;5;74%;80%;6

Chennai, India;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;Clearing, a t-storm;31;25;N;13;83%;73%;4

Chicago, United States;A bit of snow;2;-1;Chilly with some sun;6;0;W;20;74%;44%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Increasing clouds;31;25;A morning shower;31;23;S;11;76%;77%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Decreasing clouds;10;6;Partly sunny;9;3;SSE;17;77%;5%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;26;23;Partly sunny;27;23;N;16;73%;3%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny;17;6;Plenty of sun;20;7;S;10;51%;2%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;Downpours;31;24;ESE;17;87%;94%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;27;14;Fog with hazy sun;27;13;W;16;51%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;14;-1;Mostly cloudy;15;-2;NNE;9;33%;16%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunshine and nice;30;19;Hazy sun;32;20;E;8;56%;6%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A heavy thunderstorm;33;23;E;9;70%;76%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Some sun, fog early;14;7;Periods of sun;14;9;SE;19;88%;11%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;13;1;Mostly sunny, nice;17;1;NNE;8;31%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;19;16;Periods of sunshine;18;15;E;22;83%;44%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;A passing shower;30;24;A t-storm in spots;31;23;SE;13;76%;74%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;16;ENE;11;28%;2%;14

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;28;21;Partial sunshine;26;20;NNE;19;56%;26%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Mainly cloudy;8;6;Partly sunny;9;4;WSW;26;92%;29%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSE;10;68%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, humid;28;23;Low clouds may break;26;22;ENE;13;79%;69%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;24;A t-storm or two;28;23;NE;24;65%;82%;2

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;33;18;Mostly cloudy;32;21;ESE;8;54%;5%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;23;8;Hazy sunshine;23;8;NNE;10;55%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain;11;9;Times of rain;11;8;N;18;78%;85%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;36;25;A p.m. t-storm;36;25;SE;10;66%;63%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;29;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;N;16;50%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;More clouds than sun;33;16;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;NE;11;20%;3%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy;19;0;Sunny and nice;19;1;W;6;24%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy sun;33;21;WNW;8;28%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;22;6;Mostly sunny, nice;23;7;SW;9;58%;23%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;32;17;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;N;19;15%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Fog this morning;2;-6;Partly sunny;0;-6;NE;10;51%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;ENE;12;68%;80%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;30;23;A morning shower;31;23;SSW;9;68%;77%;4

Kolkata, India;Sunshine, pleasant;32;20;Hazy sun;32;21;SW;8;59%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Morning rain;31;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;5;84%;78%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. t-storm;16;4;A p.m. t-storm;16;5;S;14;59%;86%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SSW;10;75%;60%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Variable cloudiness;21;17;S;15;73%;12%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;19;14;SSE;10;83%;30%;3

London, United Kingdom;Fog, then some sun;15;8;Partly sunny;13;6;ENE;10;90%;1%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;Partly sunny;24;11;ESE;8;38%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing and humid;33;24;Partly sunny;30;24;WSW;10;71%;34%;9

Madrid, Spain;A passing shower;18;10;Partly sunny;16;10;ENE;7;71%;44%;1

Male, Maldives;Lots of sun, nice;31;28;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;WNW;10;65%;27%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A thunderstorm;32;25;ENE;9;76%;84%;8

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;32;25;Mostly cloudy;34;25;E;10;53%;7%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;20;8;Mostly sunny;20;8;SSE;16;51%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;19;5;Partly sunny;20;8;SSE;6;44%;12%;6

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;29;18;Not as warm;25;19;N;17;67%;28%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Low clouds;1;-3;Periods of sun;2;-9;E;7;75%;1%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;SE;13;72%;63%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Partly sunny, cooler;19;15;ENE;14;55%;8%;10

Montreal, Canada;Not as cold;-3;-5;Cold with snow;-1;-3;W;1;88%;88%;0

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;2;-8;Plenty of sunshine;1;-7;WSW;8;39%;2%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;35;25;Hazy sun;35;25;N;13;34%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Decreasing clouds;28;13;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;NNE;15;44%;3%;9

New York, United States;A little wintry mix;2;1;Rain in the morning;8;2;W;29;74%;66%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;11;Partly sunny;17;7;NE;11;62%;14%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy with flurries;-7;-8;Morning flurries;-7;-20;E;12;81%;55%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;17;7;Partly sunny;18;9;NW;7;60%;27%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds and mild;10;5;Partly sunny;7;3;WSW;11;70%;9%;0

Ottawa, Canada;High clouds and cold;-2;-6;Snow tapering off;-1;-3;WSW;12;89%;87%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;W;12;79%;93%;5

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;NW;12;84%;67%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A morning shower;31;24;ENE;13;80%;66%;9

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;14;5;Partial sunshine;13;2;E;7;87%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Clouds and sun, hot;34;19;WNW;20;36%;2%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;34;25;Partly sunny;33;25;SSW;8;66%;55%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SE;26;62%;32%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;E;8;63%;82%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;9;-1;Partly sunny;6;-3;E;8;70%;3%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;16;3;Cooler;9;-6;NW;11;51%;1%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of rain;19;12;Showers;20;12;SW;12;67%;96%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;21;13;Mostly cloudy;19;11;S;7;79%;32%;1

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;30;25;A morning shower;30;25;E;15;65%;60%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;5;1;Very windy;9;8;SE;36;78%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;10;3;Partly sunny;5;1;SSW;9;89%;5%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, warm;32;23;A t-storm in spots;25;22;SW;13;80%;73%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Rather cloudy;31;17;Partly sunny;27;16;N;8;49%;31%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;19;8;Partly sunny;18;5;NE;6;67%;5%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;6;4;A thick cloud cover;7;6;WSW;16;80%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun;19;8;Some hazy sun;19;8;WSW;8;48%;2%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;23;19;A t-storm in spots;25;19;ENE;12;79%;72%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Heavy showers;30;24;A shower or two;29;24;SE;18;76%;84%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun, nice;24;18;Partly sunny;25;18;N;13;78%;20%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and pleasant;27;7;Sunny and pleasant;25;8;NE;7;32%;8%;7

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;29;11;Mostly sunny;27;10;SW;11;38%;44%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;27;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;NE;7;79%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny, nice;20;12;ESE;11;71%;10%;3

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;13;10;Some sun;12;5;NNE;8;90%;32%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;4;Clouds breaking;13;-2;NW;7;69%;25%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;14;Rain and drizzle;18;14;NNE;31;71%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower or t-storm;32;26;ESE;10;75%;81%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;10;-1;Rather cloudy;7;-5;ESE;11;68%;70%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;31;24;A shower or two;30;24;E;27;75%;83%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mainly cloudy;10;7;Partly sunny;9;4;WSW;13;86%;4%;1

Sydney, Australia;A shower or two;22;17;A morning shower;22;17;E;18;61%;54%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;28;20;Clouds and sun;29;21;ENE;10;66%;66%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;7;6;Partly sunny;8;6;SW;18;91%;44%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;12;-1;Plenty of sun;13;0;NE;7;35%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Chilly with rain;6;4;Rain and drizzle;9;6;S;5;91%;98%;1

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;12;9;Rain at times;12;8;WNW;8;66%;75%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;23;16;Showers and t-storms;21;15;SSE;17;66%;66%;2

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;21;6;Periods of sun;18;6;ENE;7;39%;60%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;16;9;More sun than clouds;17;10;SW;8;65%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Mainly cloudy, cold;3;0;Cloudy;4;1;WSW;24;82%;65%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;24;16;Sunny and delightful;26;16;SW;12;41%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Variable cloudiness;22;13;A morning shower;20;12;N;9;76%;61%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny, but cold;-9;-20;Mostly sunny;-4;-17;WSW;9;30%;4%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;11;7;Mostly sunny;12;2;NE;6;68%;1%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;10;0;Clouds and sun;8;-3;E;6;74%;15%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;N;7;59%;38%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Areas of low clouds;6;-3;Partly sunny;4;-5;SSE;6;82%;3%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;10;1;Cooler;4;-5;E;13;81%;1%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Lots of sun, breezy;19;14;Clouds and sun;18;14;NNW;38;73%;6%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;34;24;Mostly sunny;34;24;W;7;68%;31%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A p.m. shower or two;11;5;Cloudy;12;4;NE;4;66%;44%;2

_____

