UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab became the second of Prime Minister Theresa May's Cabinet to resign on Thursday. He followed a minister in the Northern Ireland office.

"I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign," Raab said via Twitter.

The UK government is presenting the 585-page withdrawal agreement to parliament on Thursday, after Prime Minister Theresa May put the proposal to her cabinet on Wednesday.

While there were reports of dissent to the deal from within her cabinet with up to 10 ministers saying they were not happy. Shailesh Vara, a minister in the Northern Ireland office quit on Thursday over what he called a "halfway house" agreement.

May faces a challenge getting the deal approved by the House of Commons. There are reports of challenges both to the deal and her leadership. The prime minister presented the deal in terms of being the only option: "The choice before us is clear," May said after the 5-hour cabinet meeting on Wednesday. "This deal .... or leave with no deal, or no Brexit at all."

The Conservatives are four seats short of a parliamentary majority. She depends on Northern Ireland's DUP party with its 10 MPs to give her a working majority of 326 seats.

EU summit

President of the European Council Donald Tusk announced on Thursday that the planned meeting for EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the draft Brexit agreement reached between the EU and the UK would take place on Sunday, November 25.

"Let me say to our British friends," Tusk wrote on Twitter "as much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us."

Tusk met the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels on Thursday.

Barnier said the agreed text would allow an orderly departure from the bloc for Britain, including a 21-month transition period. He called the deal "fair and balanced."

He insisted the new plan to prevent a border on the island of Ireland would be beneficial to the economies of Northern Ireland and Ireland.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday he was "very pleased" with the draft agreement, even if he regretted Brexit. "We will now look carefully with the other member states at the text that has been decided," he wrote on Twitter.

"We want to continue to have as close a relationship as possible with our British friends," Maas stated. "With Brexit, it is important for us that the rules of the internal market are not affected."

"The single market is a key achievement of the European project," he remarked.

Germany's minister for Europe, Michael Roth, repeated on Thursday "we don't want a Brexit. Not at all. It#s a lose-lose situation for both the EU and UK. So sad. Yet given the circumstances, a "soft" Brexit and close realtions between EU and UK are in our common interest."

jm/msh (AFP, Reuters)

